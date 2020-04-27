City Bank AMEX credit card members can pay bill thru bKash

The locally issued American Express Credit Card holders of City Bank can now pay their credit card bills anytime from anywhere through bKash app seamlessly.

It will reduce the extra load on bank counters as well. Particularly, amid this Covid-19 crisis, City Bank American Express card members need not take any risk of going to bank as they can safely pay credit card bills from their home, maintaining social distance.Any bKash user having City Bank American Express Credit Card can avail this opportunity. Card members can pay credit card bill in BDT and there is no limit for the bill payment.

Paying a City Bank American Express Credit Card bill requires a few simple steps. In the bKash app, card members can find the AMEX Credit Card Bill option in the ‘Pay Bill’ or ‘Suggestion’ segment.

To pay the bill, a card member needs to enter credit card number, bill amount and bKash PIN to complete the process.

For City Bank American Express Credit Card bill payment, 1 percent charge will be applied for card members. However, as a promotional offer from bKash, card members will get 1 percent instant cash back on credit card bill payment amount with a limit of up to Taka 200, valid from 26 April to 31 May.

For more details, customers can visit Pay your City Bank American Express Credit Card Bill through bKash, instantly at home.