3 more die of coronavirus, 497 new cases detected in Bangladesh

Three more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, taking the death toll in the country to 155.

Besides, 549 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 6,462.

Additional Director General (Admin) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana disclosed the latest figures of deaths and infections in a daily online bulletin on coronavirus situation in Dhaka Tuesday afternoon.

The total number of recovery has risen to 139 as eight more people have recovered, she said.

In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 4,332 samples, she added.

Earlier on April 16, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared the entire country as ‘vulnerable zone’ to virus infection.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh government extended the general holidays until May 5 to contain the spread of highly infectious virus.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 211,609 as of Tuesday.

According to worldometer data, 3,064,895 cases have so far been confirmed since the virus was first reported in China in December last year. So far, 922,581 people have recovered.

Of those infected, 1,930,705 are currently being treated and 56,300 of them are in serious or critical condition.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.