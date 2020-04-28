Avoid foods with trans fats and stay healthy: Experts

Experts have advised people to avoid all sorts of foods with trans fats to stay healthy during nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the transmission of coronavirus.

“Intake of excessive levels of trans fats can cause plaque in blood vessels, disrupting the flow of blood, leading to early heart attack and resulting in premature deaths. Trans fats can often be found in processed foods, fast food, snacks, fried food items, biscuits, cookies, margarine and others. People usually take trans-fat items more during Ramadan,” said Assistant Director of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) Enamul Hoque.

A high-level of trans fats in foods increases the bad cholesterol (LDL) and reduces the good cholesterol (HDL) in the human body, he said.