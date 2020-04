Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday declared three days of lockdown in 31 provinces starting from May 1 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Turkey’s first lockdown was imposed at the weekend on April 11-12, followed by the second on April 18-19, and lastly, four days of curfew on April 23-26.

The country has so far recorded 112,261 coronavirus cases and 2,900 deaths, according to the latest figures of the Health Ministry.