Covid-19: Vidya to donate 1,000 PPE to help healthcare workers

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan on Saturday pledged to donate 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

Vidya on Sunday said she was elated that her efforts to raise 1,000 PPE kits to help healthcare workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.In a video uploaded on Instagram, Vidya said, “I’ve woken up to good news this morning. We reached 2,500+ PPE kits and raised over 16 lakh in just a few hours.”

“A big thank you to each of you who has donated and made this possible.”

For donations made through Tring, Vidya will be recognising the support of every donor by sending a personal thank you video message and a chance for a two-minute video call with her.