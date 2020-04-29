UK PM Johnson and partner announce birth of baby boy

Photo: In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds wave from the steps of number 10 Downing Street in London.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their baby.

Johnson”s office says Symonds gave birth to a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” and both mother and baby are doing well.”

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, announced in February that they were expecting a child.

Johnson only returned to work Monday after suffering from a bout of coronavirus. He spent a week in a London hospital, including three nights in intensive care.