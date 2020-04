A total of 60 members of Bangladesh Police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have tested positive for Covid-19 in Narayanganj while discharging their duties.

Confirming the news, RAB-11 Media Officer Senior Assistant Director M Alep Uddin, said that off the 17 elite force men, four are senior officials of RAB-11.Another 17 RAB members have also been kept in isolation on suspicion of having the virus, he said.