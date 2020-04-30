5 more die of coronavirus, 564 new cases detected in Bangladesh

Five more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Thursday, taking the death toll in the country to 168.

Besides, 564 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 7,667.

Additional Director General (Admin) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana disclosed the latest figures of deaths and infections in a daily online bulletin on coronavirus situation in Dhaka Thursday afternoon.

The total number of recovery has risen to 160 as ten more people have recovered, she said.

In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 4,965 samples, she added.

Earlier on April 16, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared the entire country as ‘vulnerable zone’ to virus infection.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh government extended the general holidays until May 5 to contain the spread of highly infectious virus.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 218,178 as of Wednesday.