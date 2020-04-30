Indian states start plasma therapy trials

Plasma therapy trials have already started in some states — like Maharashtra, UP and Madhya Pradesh — though on a very small scale involving only one or a couple of patients. The use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets as a preventive measure for front-line healthcare workers, and on patients and their contacts, also has started in some states.
Plasma therapy is the transfusion of antibody-rich blood plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients into those who are ill with the infection.In Indore, three patients were injected with plasma two days ago, and on Wednesday a policeman critically ill in Bhopal received plasma.