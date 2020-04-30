Remdesivir: Drug has ‘clear cut’ power to fight coronavirus

There is “clear-cut” evidence that a drug can help people recover from the coronavirus, say US officials.

The full details have not been published, but experts said it would be a “fantastic result” if confirmed, but not a “magic bullet” for the disease, BBC reported.Remdesivir was originally developed as an Ebola treatment. It is an antiviral and works by attacking an enzyme that a virus needs in order to replicate inside our cells.

The trial was run by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and 1,063 people took part. Some patients were given the drug while others received a placebo (dummy) treatment.

The mortality rate was 8% in people given remdesivir and 11.6% in those given a placebo, but this result was not statistically significant, meaning scientists cannot tell if the difference is real.