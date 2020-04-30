Shell cuts dividend for first time since WW2

Royal Dutch Shell has cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two following the collapse in global oil demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive Ben van Beurden warned of “continued deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook”.

Shell is cutting its quarterly dividend by two-thirds, from 47 cents to 16 cents, starting in the first quarter of this year, BBC reported.

The company said it had also cut activity at its refining business by up to 40% in response to the sharp fall in demand for oil.