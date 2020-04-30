Two more cops die of Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Two more members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have died after contracting Covid-19, while enforcing a nationwide shutdown in the capital.
The deceased were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Abdul Khalek, 36, was working in Police Order Management (POM) of DMP South and Constable Ashek Mahmud, 42, was engaged in traffic (north).Abdul Malek, Joint commissioner of POM, said Abdul Khalek breathed his last at Arambag Hospital at around 12:15 am on Thursday.Assistant commissioner (admin) of DMP traffic north Badrul Hasan said Ashek Mahmd died at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital.Earlier on Tuesday night, police constable Jasim Uddin (40), who was posted at a police outpost under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Wari Zone), died from coronavirus.
More than 200 police personnel have so far been infected and over 600 have been in quarantine across the country.