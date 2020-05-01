2 more die of coronavirus, 571 new cases detected in Bangladesh

Two more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Friday, taking the death toll in the country to 170.

Besides, 571 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 8,238.

Additional Director General (Admin) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana disclosed the latest figures of deaths and infections in a daily online bulletin on coronavirus situation in Dhaka Friday afternoon.

The total number of recovery has risen to 174 as fourteen more people have recovered, she said.

In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 5,573 samples, she added.

Earlier on April 16, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared the entire country as ‘vulnerable zone’ to virus infection.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh government extended the general holidays until May 5 to contain the spread of highly infectious virus.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 234,123 as of Friday.