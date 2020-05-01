Are ‘anti-virus’ cars in China just a gimmick?

Car makers in China are tapping into health concerns by launching vehicles with anti-virus features.

Geely was the first brand to launch anti-virus features, building on earlier work it was doing to appeal to motorists worried about air pollution in big cities.

Its “Healthy Car Project” aims to stop tiny particles entering the car, potentially protecting drivers and passengers from harmful substances.

Geely is also developing anti-microbial materials to keep its car controls and door handles free of bacteria and viruses.

SAIC, which owns the iconic British motoring brand MG, has added an optional feature of an ultraviolet lamp to sterilise air going through the car’s air conditioning system.

Rival car maker Guangzhou Automobile, known as GAC, is offering a new three-level air filter system on many of its new models.Research firm Frost & Sullivan thinks these new measures are more than just gimmicks.