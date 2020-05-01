COVID-19 drug Remdesivir helping patients recover faster

Remdesivir has been shown to speed up recovery times for patients with COVID-19 in a major US-led trial, becoming the first drug with proven benefit against the disease.

Here is what you need to know. – What is remdesivir? –

Remdesivir is an experimental, broad spectrum antiviral made by US pharmaceutical Gilead Sciences that was first developed to treat Ebola, a viral hemorrhagic fever.

The NIAID announced the results of its trial involving more than 1,000 people on Wednesday, finding that hospitalized COVID-19 patients with respiratory distress got better quicker than those on a placebo.

Specifically, patients on the drug had a 31 percent faster time to recovery, AFP reported.

Remdesivir has already been given to patients around the world, both in clinical trials and outside, with Gilead responding to “compassionate use requests” for emergency access.

Remdesivir belongs to a class of drugs that directly attack viruses.