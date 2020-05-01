Cox’s Bazar’s Pekua UNO withdrawn for ’embezzling’ govt rice

An Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) has been withdrawn following the allegation of her involvement in an incident of embezzling 15 tons of government rice.

In an order issued signed by Sankar Ranjan Saha, additional divisional commissioner (overall) at the office of Chittagong Divisional Commissioner, asked Saika Shahadat to join new working place by May 3 next. Cumilla’s Brahmanpara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nazma Siddika Akter will replace her.Earlier, a case was filed against Tetong Union Parishad chairman Zahedul Islam Chowdhury under the Special Powers Act in connection with the incident. Later, the Ministry of Local Government suspended Zahedul Islam Chowdhury.