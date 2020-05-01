Don't Miss
Home / Bangladesh / Cox’s Bazar’s Pekua UNO withdrawn for ’embezzling’ govt rice

Cox’s Bazar’s Pekua UNO withdrawn for ’embezzling’ govt rice

Cox's Bazar's Pekua UNO withdrawn for 'embezzling' govt rice

An Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) has been withdrawn following the allegation of her involvement in an incident of embezzling 15 tons of government rice.
Saika Shahadat, UNO of Pekua upazila in Cox’s Bazar district, was withdrawn on Thursday and attached her to the Chittagong Divisional Commissioner office.

In an order issued signed by Sankar Ranjan Saha, additional divisional commissioner (overall) at the office of Chittagong Divisional Commissioner, asked Saika  Shahadat to join new working place by May 3 next. Cumilla’s Brahmanpara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nazma Siddika Akter will replace her.Earlier, a case was filed against Tetong Union Parishad chairman Zahedul Islam Chowdhury under the Special Powers Act in connection with the incident. Later, the Ministry of Local Government suspended Zahedul Islam Chowdhury.