Dia Mirza joins nine women world leaders to fight COVID-19

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders across the world to support a global plan for social and economic recovery from the novel Coronavirus.

Mirza is eager to raise her voice to save lives and protect livelihoods, urging leaders in all countries, and across all sectors, to address the humanitarian crisis of the pandemic. Over the coming weeks, she adds, more women leaders from political, multilateral, and business sectors are expected to join Rise for All.