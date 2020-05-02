Apple boosted by streaming services despite lockdown

Apple saw growth for the first three months of the year, as falling device sales in China were offset by demand for its streaming services due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Apple boss Tim Cook said the firm saw a “record for streaming” and “phenomenal” growth in the online store, BBC reported.Apple said iPhone sales for the quarter fell 7.2% to $28.9bn, compared to $31bn in the previous year.

Although business in China has not fully rebounded, Apple said all of its stores in the country had reopened by mid-March and sales were improving.