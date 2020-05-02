Bangladesh reports 5 more deaths from coronavirus, 552 new cases

Five more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Saturday, taking the death toll in the country to 175.

Besides, total confirmed cases stand at 8790 as 552 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) on Saturday afternoon.

The total number of recovery has risen to 177 as three more people have recovered, she said.

In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 5,827 samples, she added.

Earlier on April 16, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared the entire country as ‘vulnerable zone’ to virus infection.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh government extended the general holidays until May 5 to contain the spread of highly infectious virus.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 234,123 as of Friday.