Govt again to extend general holidays until May 16

The government plans to extend the ongoing “general holiday” for another eleven days, until May 16.

The holidays could be extended to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country and encourage people to stay at home and maintain social distancing, according to a public administration official.

An order will be passed as soon as the prime minister approves the plan,” said the official asking not to be named on Saturday.

Earlier, the government announced closure of all public and private offices from March 26 to April 4 which was extended till April 11 afterwards, and again extended till April 14, then again extended till April 26 which again was extended till May 5.

But kitchen markets, food shops, pharmacies, hospitals and all emergency services will remain out of the purview of the general holidays.

The death toll from the deadly virus has reached to 175 and the number of total infected person stands at 8,790 as of Saturday (May 2).