More 232 cops test Covid-19 positive in last 24 hours

More 232 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the force to 741 across the country.

Besides, five members of the law enforcement died of COVID-19, a source at Police Headquarters said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases.

The source said 28 policemen posted at DMP tested positive in the last 24 hours, raising the number confirmed cases in the unit to 356.

Some 1,250 policemen have been put under home quarantine, while 174 are in the isolation. Some 57 policemen fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.