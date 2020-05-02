US approves remdesivir drug to treat Covid-19 patients, says Trump

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted authorisation to Gilead Sciences Inc. for emergency use of its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat patients with Covid-19, US President Donald Trump announced on Friday.

US medical officials have announced evidence from a trial that remdesivir helped patients with serious cases of Covid-19 recover faster.

Trump has been a vocal supporter of remdesivir as a possible way to bring the novel coronavirus pandemic under control, France24 reported.

More than 65,000 Americans have died in the global crisis.

Initially developed by Gilead Sciences Inc. to combat Ebola, the treatment has proven to be effective against the various coronaviruses that have emerged since the early 2000s.

Gilead said on Wednesday the drug had helped improve outcomes for patients with Covid-19 and provided data suggesting it worked better when given earlier in the course of infection.

The closely watched drug has moved financial markets in recent weeks.