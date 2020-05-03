Bangladesh reports 2 more deaths from coronavirus, 665 new cases

Two more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Sunday, taking the death toll in the country to 177.

Besides, total confirmed cases stand at 9455 as 665 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period.

This is the biggest single-day surge so far in cases since the virus was first detected in Bangladesh on Mar 8.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) on Sunday afternoon.

A total of 1,063 patients recovered from the virus so far in the country, she said.

In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 5,368 samples, she added.

Earlier on April 16, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared the entire country as ‘vulnerable zone’ to virus infection.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh government extended the general holidays until May 5 to contain the spread of highly infectious virus.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 234,123 as of Friday.