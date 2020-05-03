BGB files case against journo Kajol for ‘trespassing into Bangladesh from India’

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has filed a case against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol, who was found this morning fifty-three days after his disappearance, for “entering Bangladesh illegally from India through Benapole border”.

Police will produce the photojournalist before a court soon, the OC said.He had no passport or visa when he was found earlier today, according to police sources.

Earlier, Kajol was traced in Jashore’s Benapole early Sunday about three months after his abduction and disappearance.

Kajol’s son Monorom Palak said that they got a call from Benapole Port Police Station at around 2am that his father Kajol has been found at a place close to the border with India.

“I had talked to my father through the mobile of police personnel. He said that he is well,” said Monorom.

Police said that Border Guard Bangladesh personnel took the man to them and they later came to know that he was missing journalist Shafiqul.

On March 10, the journalist was allegedly abducted by some anonymous persons from in front of his Hatirpool office. Later, his family filed an abduction case.Just before two days of the disappearance, the journalist was sued by Saifuzzaman Shikhor — a ruling party lawmaker from Magura-1 –under the new digital security act on charge of publishing a report with “false information” and circulating it on social media.

Kajol’s family had filed a general diary with the Chawkbazar Police Station the next day, reporting him as missing.