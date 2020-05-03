Coronavirus: Johnson reveals ‘contingency plans’ made during treatment

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed “contingency plans” were made while he was seriously ill in hospital with coronavirus.

In an interview with the Sun on Sunday, the PM says he was given “litres and litres of oxygen” to keep him alive, BBC reported.

He says his week in London’s St Thomas’ Hospital left him driven by a desire to both stop others suffering and to get the UK “back on its feet”.

Earlier, his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, revealed they had named their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

The boy was born on Wednesday, just weeks after Mr Johnson’s discharge from intensive care.