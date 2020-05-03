Warren Buffett’s company Berkshire Hathaway sells US airline shares

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says his company Berkshire Hathaway has sold all of its shares in the four largest US airlines.

He then said he had been wrong to invest in the airline industry.Mr Buffett’s comments came just hours after Berkshire Hathaway announced a record $50bn (£40bn) net first quarter loss, Reuters news agency reports, BBC reported.

The conglomerate had an 11% stake in Delta Air Lines, 10% of American Airlines, 10% of Southwest Airlines, and 9% of United Airlines, according to its annual report and company filings.

The firm began investing in the four airlines in 2016, after avoiding the aviation industry for years.