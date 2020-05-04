Gazette on general holiday extending until May 16 issued

The government has extended the ongoing “general holiday” for another eleven days, until May 16, to contain the spread of highly infectious coronavirus.

Earlier, the government announced closure of all public and private offices from March 26 to April 4 which was extended till April 11 afterwards, and again extended till April 14, then again extended till April 26 which again was extended till May 5.But kitchen markets, food shops, pharmacies, hospitals and all emergency services will remain out of the purview of the general holidays.

The death toll from the deadly virus has reached to 182 and the number of total infected person stands at 10,143 as of Monday (May 4).

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 245,606 as of Monday.