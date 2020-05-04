Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 70

Don't Miss
The maximum Fitra has been set at Tk 2200, according to the National Fitra Fixing Committee.

The Islamic Foundation fixed the amount on Monday at a meeting chaired by Hafez Maulana Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, senior Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and president of the National Fitra Fixing Committee, said a press release issued by the foundation.

The amount has been fixed considering the market prices of flour, dates and other essential items.

Fitra is paid to the poor before the Eid Jamaat.