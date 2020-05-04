Samsung Bangladesh launches Galaxyshopbd.com

To ensure the safety of the customers amid coronavirus outbreak, Samsung Bangladesh has launched an online ordering platform Galaxyshopbd.com.

The platform will offer free delivery nationwide within 72 hours (Terms & Conditions Apply), said a press release on Monday.

All home delivery will be made while taking the necessary health and safety precautions.

Payments can be made either through bKash (on delivery) or cash on delivery or card payment on delivery.

The online shop will feature all products available for the Bangladesh market, includingA01, A2 Core, A10s, A20s, A50s, A51, M30s, M40, Note 10+, Note 10 Lite, S10+, S20 Ultra, Tab A 10.1 and many more.

Thus, for the convenience of customers, Samsung is providing up to 50% cashback on online purchases.

To order, go to the official website: http://www.galaxyshopbd.com.