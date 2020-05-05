Bangladesh reports one more death from coronavirus, 786 new cases detected

One more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, taking the death toll in the country to 183.

Besides, total confirmed cases stand at 10,929 as 786 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period.

This is the biggest single-day surge so far in cases since the virus was first detected in Bangladesh on Mar 8.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) on Tuesday afternoon.

A total of 1,403 patients recovered from the virus so far in the country as new 193 recovered in last 24 hours, she said.

In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 5,711 samples, she added.

Earlier on April 16, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared the entire country as ‘vulnerable zone’ to virus infection.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh government extended the general holidays until May 15 to contain the spread of highly infectious virus.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 2,52,444 as of Tuesday.