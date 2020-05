India has reported 1,571 deaths and 46,476 cases till Tuesday, according to latest data from worldometer.

Gujarat has reported 5,804 cases so far followed by Delhi with 4,898 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The other states which have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,942), Rajasthan (3061), Tamil Nadu (3,550) and Uttar Pradesh (2,766).