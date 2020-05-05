Coronavirus: 16 interns infected at SOMCH

Six interns of 53rd batch of the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital (SOMCH) tested positive for coronavirus on Monday night.

Dr Anisur Rahman, assistant director, district Directorate General of Health Services, said samples of the 16 interns were tested in Dhaka.

Earlier on April 24, 78 interns of SOMCH were sent to quarantine after one of their colleagues tested positive for coronavirus.

Before that on April 13 a total 44 health workers, including 19 physicians, of the hospital were also sent to home quarantine.

On April 15, Dr Moyeen Uddin, assistant professor of the Medicine department of the hospital, died from coronavirus at a Dhaka hospital as the first physician in the country.

Bangladesh has recorded 10,143 coronavirus cases and 182 deaths as of Monday.

According to information from Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF), a forum of physicians, 565 physicians got infected with coronavirus while treating patients as of Monday.

Besides the physicians, 854 police members, who have been working for maintaining social distance, got infected until Monday.