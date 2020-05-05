Digital concert “I for India” raises Rs 52 cr for COVID-19 relief

The home-to-home digital concert “I for India”, held to raise funds for the frontliners working round-the-clock to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country, has raised an amount of over Rs 52 crore donations for relief.

Taking to Twitter, filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday shared an image according to which the concert had become world’s biggest live fundraiser on Facebook by raising Rs 4.3 crore online and counting with donations from corporate and philanthropists amounting to Rs 47.77 crore, and counting. Facebook collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood names like Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Sophie Turner for the fundraiser concert on Sunday.Besides singing and poetry reading, the celebrities addressed plight of migrant workers, daily wage earners, hunger in times of COVID-19, child abuse and domestic violence, both of which have been on a rise since the lockdown began in India from March 25.