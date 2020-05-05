RU Journalism dept teacher Mahbubur Rahman passes away

According to the family source, Mahbubur Rahman suffered a stroke on September 21, 2019 and then took treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University (BSMMU).

As he fell sick again at home again on Monday night, he was taken to BSMMU.

He breathed his last on the way to a private hospital, said family members.

He will be buried in his home district in Noakhali.