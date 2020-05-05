There may never be a Covid-19 vaccine: WHO coronavirus expert

While over 100 vaccines are currently under pre-clinical trials and a couple of those have entered human trial stage, leading health experts have raised alarming questions about what if the world never sees a Covid-19 vaccine, as in the case of HIV and even dengue where there is no vaccine even after years of research.

Currently, a vaccine candidate for Covid-19 was identified by researchers from the Oxford Vaccine Group and Oxford’s Jenner Institute. The potential upcoming vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is based on an adenovirus vaccine vector and the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

According to the WHO, from a total of 102 candidate vaccines in the race, eight leading vaccines are in human testing phase.

What probably separates ChAdOx1 – known as recombinant viral vector vaccine – from the rest is the time it has promised to take in order to deliver mass quantities.

However, no one is 100 per cent sure, yet.