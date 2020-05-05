Don't Miss
There may never be a Covid-19 vaccine: WHO coronavirus expert

While over 100 vaccines are currently under pre-clinical trials and a couple of those have entered human trial stage, leading health experts have raised alarming questions about what if the world never sees a Covid-19 vaccine, as in the case of HIV and even dengue where there is no vaccine even after years of research.
“There are some viruses that we still do not have vaccines against. We can’t make an absolute assumption that a vaccine will appear at all, or if it does appear, whether it will pass all the tests of efficacy and safety,” Dr David Nabarro, World Health Organization’s Covid-19 special envoy, was quoted as saying in a CNN report.In this outcome, “the public’s hopes are repeatedly raised and then dashed, as various proposed solutions fall before the final hurdle”, the report said on May 3.

Currently, a vaccine candidate for Covid-19 was identified by researchers from the Oxford Vaccine Group and Oxford’s Jenner Institute. The potential upcoming vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is based on an adenovirus vaccine vector and the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

According to the WHO, from a total of 102 candidate vaccines in the race, eight leading vaccines are in human testing phase.

What probably separates ChAdOx1 – known as recombinant viral vector vaccine – from the rest is the time it has promised to take in order to deliver mass quantities.

However, no one is 100 per cent sure, yet.