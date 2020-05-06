Another policeman dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has registered the death of another policeman from the coronavirus, taking the body count from the disease in the law-enforcement agency to six.

He breathed his last at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital at around 8:20am on WdnesdayHailed from Laxmipur, Raghunath was working in the South Division of Public Order Management (POM) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Raghunath Ray was undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital after and he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital where he died Wednesday morning, said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana .

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

The body was sent to the village home of the deceased for burial under management of police.