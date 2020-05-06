Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh hit 11,719; three more die

One more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Wednesday, taking the death toll in the country to 186.

Besides, total confirmed cases stand at 11,719 as 790 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period.

This is the biggest single-day surge so far in cases since the virus was first detected in Bangladesh on Mar 8.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) on Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 6,241 samples, she added.

Earlier on April 16, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared the entire country as ‘vulnerable zone’ to virus infection.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh government extended the general holidays until May 15 to contain the spread of highly infectious virus.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 258,340 as of Wednesday.