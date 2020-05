Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka-5 constituency Habibur Rahman Mollah passed away at a city hospital on Wednesday morning. He was 82.

The ruling party leader was admitted to the Square Hospital on April 27 due to his old-age complications.He had been in life-support for more than seven days.

Habibur Rahman Mollah was a thrice-elected MP of Dhaka’s Jatrabari area.