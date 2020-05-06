Importation of hydroxychloroquine from India and Pakistan should be stopped: US scientist

A fired American scientist has alleged that the Trump administration ignored the concern of doctors in the US over the importation of hydroxychloroquine from “uninspected factories” in India and Pakistan and flooded the country with the “unproven and potentially dangerous” anti-malarial drug.

The Trump administration imported nearly five crore units of hydroxychloroquine which in March received Emergency Use Authorisation from the FDA.

The Trump administration, the complaint said, was not interested in hearing from Bright and his department or subject matter experts.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 70,000 people and infected more than 1.2 million in the US.