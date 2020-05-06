Importation of hydroxychloroquine from India and Pakistan should be stopped: US scientist

Don't Miss
A fired American scientist has alleged that the Trump administration ignored the concern of doctors in the US over the importation of hydroxychloroquine from “uninspected factories” in India and Pakistan and flooded the country with the “unproven and potentially dangerous” anti-malarial drug.
In a complaint filed on Tuesday before the US Office of Special Counsel, which oversees the protection of whistleblowers, Rick Bright alleged that top officials of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) repeatedly ignored his messages and that of others over the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medicines like hydroxychloroquine in particular, PTI reported.”Dr Bright remained extremely concerned about the drug’s importation from Pakistan and India because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had not inspected the drugs or the factory that produced them,” the complaint said.

The Trump administration imported nearly five crore units of hydroxychloroquine which in March received Emergency Use Authorisation from the FDA.

The Trump administration, the complaint said, was not interested in hearing from Bright and his department or subject matter experts.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 70,000 people and infected more than 1.2 million in the US.