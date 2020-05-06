Prayers at mosques could be offered from Thursday

After one month of restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak, the government has decided to allow people to offer prayers, including Tarabi, at mosques from Thursday’s Zohr prayers subject to following health guidelines.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

Earlier on April 6, the Ministry directed all to avoid mosques and offer prayers at home to prevent the transmission of fast-spreading coronavirus or COVID-19.

It asked people to offer Zohr prayers at home instead of Jum’a on Friday.

It also asked people of other religions to offer prayers at home instead of congregation at religious institutions.

Meanwhile, the ministry decided on April 23 that 10 Muslim devotees and two imams would be allowed to offer Tarabi prayers at mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.