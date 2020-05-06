Vivo overtakes Samsung in smartphone sales in India

Vivo has overtaken Samsung in smartphone sales in India in the first three months of this year despite the coronavirus situation, the company said Tuesday.

Vivo says it is one of the best in terms of camera, music, design, and performance.

International technology market analyst firm Canalys recently released the data. According to this Singapore-based company, Vivo takes 19.9 percent of the Indian mobile phone market as of March this year where Samsung has 18.9 percent market share.

In these three months, 6.7 million Vivo phones have been sold which was 4.5 million last year. Samsung’s sales dropped to 6.3 million this year.

In terms of sales, Xiaomi is now at the top of the Indian market but its sales growth rate is 8.4 percent, while the sales rate of Vivo phones is moving forward at 48.9 percent.

Vivo Bangladesh said Vivo always gives importance to the needs of the customers and emphasise technology improvement and keep it affordable for consumers.

This has helped the brand capture Indian market. Vivo’s sales are also increasing rapidly in Bangladesh.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Vivo is managing its services through a hotline. Online sales are going on. The warranty period has also been extended for the convenience of the customers, the company said.