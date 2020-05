The operation of Moulvibazar 250-bed Hospital has been suspended temporarily after ten doctors, nurses and healthcare providers of the hospital tested positive for Covidn-19.

According to the order, the outdoor, internal departments and operation theatres will remain closed and only Covid-19 patients will be allowed to take admission in the hospital.Besides, services of the emergency department, fever corner, corona isolation and dialysis will remain out of the purview of the closure.