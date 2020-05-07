Stay fit during this lockdown

With the ongoing situation around the novel Coronavirus, it is imperative to ensure that we are monitoring our diets during this lockdown.

Avoid Processed Food

Packaged and highly processed foods might come with a high amount of preservatives, fat, sugar, sodium and low nutritional value. Try and stick to home-cooked meals that are rich in protein, healthy carbs and high on fibre.

Go SugarFree

Excess sugar is one of the biggest reasons for weight gain. Try and eliminate refined sugar and added sugar from your diet.

Instead, you can resort to healthier alternatives like SugarFree, a low-calorie sweetener. Low-calorie sweeteners are a palatable way to lower the calorie intake and may aid weight loss.Hydrate adequately

Make it a conscious point to monitor your water intake. A minimum of 8 glasses of water is a must. Don’t give in to the temptations of sugary beverages and additional coffee. Limit your caffeine intake to 2 cups a day. Instead, substitute coffee for herbal teas and fresh juices.

Avoid Binge-eating

One often tends to get carried away while working on a conference call or while watching television shows enough to binge on a full bag of chips. Instead, portion your meals, stick to a meal plan and schedule them timely. Do not skip meals. Pay attention to your hunger signs and realize that not eating on time can affect your alertness and productivity.

Try and ensure that this lockdown is beneficial to you and helps you realize, reassess and reorganize your routine so as to emerge out of this pandemic stronger, fitter and healthier. Keep sanitizing, be optimistic and keep the faith.