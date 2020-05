Uber has announced plans to cut 3,700 full-time staff – about 14% of its workforce – as business plunges following pandemic shutdowns.

The announcements come a day ahead of the firm’s quarterly results.Even before the pandemic, Uber was struggling to balance its books, making a loss of $8.5bn in 2019.

Uber said the reductions will come from its customer support and recruiting teams, and would result in $20m in severance pay and other costs.