Vivek Oberoi provides financial aid to 5,000 daily wage workers

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, on Wednesday, said he has supported 5,000 daily wage workers, who are suffering due to lockdown across the country.

“They are struggling to pay their rent, buy daily essentials, to feed their children. We have supported more than 5,000 families,” the actor said in a statement.

Under their initiative ‘Support Aid & Assist The Helpless SAATH’, the funds are directly transferred to the accounts of the workers in order to provide them cash assistance to meet their daily needs.

“We also launched the initiative on social media for people to directly and instantly create an impact,” Vivek added.