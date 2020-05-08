Coronavirus: 1,890 deaths, 56,409 cases reported in India

India has reported 1,890 deaths and 56,409 cases from coronavirus till Friday, according to latest data from worldometer.

Meanwhile, India has identified four dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to be a part of “Solidarity”, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) international clinical trial to help find an effective treatment for novel coronavirus.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has picked treatment centres from four cities that have reported a high case load -AIIMS in Jodhpur, Apollo Hospital in Chennai, B J Medical College and Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad and Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal.