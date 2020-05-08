Don't Miss
Coronavirus: 1,890 deaths, 56,409 cases reported in India

India has reported 1,890 deaths and 56,409 cases from coronavirus till Friday, according to latest data from worldometer.
However, a total of 16,790 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.The most fatalities were reported in Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat.

Meanwhile, India has identified four dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to be a part of “Solidarity”, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) international clinical trial to help find an effective treatment for novel coronavirus.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has picked treatment centres from four cities that have reported a high case load -AIIMS in Jodhpur, Apollo Hospital in Chennai, B J Medical College and Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad and Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal.