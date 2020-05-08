Covid-19 death toll crosses 200, cases hit 13,134

Bangladesh has registered seven more fatalities from COVID-19 over a 24-hour period, taking the body count to 206.

The number of officially confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 709 to 13,134 in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), disclosed the information in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) on Friday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 5,941 samples, she added.

Some 191 more coronavirus infected patients were released from various hospitals after making full recovery from the extremely infectious disease in the past 24 hours, she said, adding that a total of 2,101 have returned to their homes after full recovery from different hospitals.

Earlier on April 16, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared the entire country as ‘vulnerable zone’ to virus infection.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh government extended the general holidays until May 15 to contain the spread of highly infectious virus.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 270,740 as of Thursday.