Facebook and Google have said they will let employees continue working from home for the rest of the year.

Google originally said it would keep its work from home policy until 1 June, but is extending it for seven more months.Facebook said it would reopen its offices on July 6 as coronavirus lockdowns are gradually lifted.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said that employees who need to return to the office will start being able to do so from July with enhanced safety measures in place.