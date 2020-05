Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar announced that he has contributed 1,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to help the frontline workers, and urged the people to help them to make their fight smoother.

“Every PPE kit costs Rs 650, and will be provided to the hospitals most in need of it.”

Apart from Akhtar, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha are also raising funds for donation of PPE kits to healthcare workers.