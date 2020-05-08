Muslims join Jum’a prayers at mosques after a month

Many Muslims in the capital took part in Jum’a prayers at mosques on Friday, a month after the restriction on congregations was withdrawn subject to abiding by necessary medical advice.

Offering prayers at mosques had largely been restricted in a bid to tamp down the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

Muslims were seen offering prayers at different mosques wearing masks and maintaining distance in the capital.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a notification on Wednesday allowing people to offer prayers, including Tarabi, at mosques from Thursday’s Zohr prayers subject to following health guidelines.

On April 6 last, the ministry had directed all to avoid mosques and offer prayers at home to prevent the transmission of fast-spreading coronavirus.

It had asked people to offer Zohr prayers at home instead of Jum’a on Friday.

Saying prayers five times a day is one of the ‘five pillars’ of Islam and the Friday prayer, which is done in congregations, is the most important one among them.

The minister also asked the people of other religions to offer prayers at home instead of congregating at religious institutions.

On April 23, the ministry had decided that only 10 Muslim devotees and two imams would be allowed to offer Tarabi prayers at mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.